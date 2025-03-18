Left Menu

Tragedy and Hope: Massive Rescue Operation After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Cyprus

A large-scale rescue mission is underway off Cyprus's southern coast after a migrant boat sank, with only two survivors and seven bodies recovered. The boat is believed to have had at least 20 Syrians onboard. The operation faces difficulties as hope fades with time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:06 IST
  • Cyprus

A significant rescue operation unfolded off Cyprus's southern coast on Tuesday after a migrant boat tragedy in international waters. Rescue teams have recovered seven bodies and saved two survivors, yet no additional individuals have been found since the initial recovery, as authorities confirmed.

On Monday, officials reported the presence of at least 20 Syrians on the ill-fated vessel. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Cyprus is leading an extensive operation supported by military helicopters, rescue vessels, and drones, with additional aid from a British helicopter stationed in Cyprus.

The rescue mission coincides with increased irregular migration in the eastern Mediterranean, as noted by the European Union's border agency Frontex, despite an overall drop in numbers across the EU. Cypriot officials continue to be vigilant of rising maritime activity from Lebanon and Syria due to ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

