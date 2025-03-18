Manipur's Economic Path: From Turbulence to Recovery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Rajya Sabha, assuring that the central government is committed to restoring normalcy in Manipur and advancing the state's economic growth. Her comments came while discussing the budget passage for Manipur's current fiscal year.

Sitharaman highlighted governmental measures to support Manipur's recovery, countering criticism of the current administration's handling of state violence. Emphasizing past mismanagement by previous governments, she detailed financial aids, including a Rs 913 crore special assistance fund and a Rs 500 crore contingency fund.

The budget focuses on significant allocations for capital investment and social sectors, aiming to rejuvenate economic activities. Despite past disruptions, Sitharaman expressed optimism regarding the state's financial recovery, attributing improvements to enhanced law and order. The fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.42% of GSDP, with strategic provisions made for displaced populations and police operations in sensitive areas.

