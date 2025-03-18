Left Menu

Manipur's Economic Path: From Turbulence to Recovery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes recovery in Manipur amidst past violence, underlining government efforts to stabilize and support the state's economy via a comprehensive budget. Asserting governmental sensitivity, she critics opposition's rhetoric, outlining budget specifics like capital investment and social sector allocations to signal a hopeful economic resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:18 IST
Manipur's Economic Path: From Turbulence to Recovery
Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Rajya Sabha, assuring that the central government is committed to restoring normalcy in Manipur and advancing the state's economic growth. Her comments came while discussing the budget passage for Manipur's current fiscal year.

Sitharaman highlighted governmental measures to support Manipur's recovery, countering criticism of the current administration's handling of state violence. Emphasizing past mismanagement by previous governments, she detailed financial aids, including a Rs 913 crore special assistance fund and a Rs 500 crore contingency fund.

The budget focuses on significant allocations for capital investment and social sectors, aiming to rejuvenate economic activities. Despite past disruptions, Sitharaman expressed optimism regarding the state's financial recovery, attributing improvements to enhanced law and order. The fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.42% of GSDP, with strategic provisions made for displaced populations and police operations in sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025