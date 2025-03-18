Nicolai Tangen's Bold Ambitions: Leading Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund into the Future

Nicolai Tangen has been re-appointed for a second term as CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages Norway's enormous sovereign wealth fund. His initial tenure began in September 2020 and is extended at his request to continue the work he feels is incomplete.

The $1.8 trillion fund is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, strategically investing proceeds from Norway's oil and gas revenues in global assets, including foreign bonds, stocks, real estate, and renewables. Tangen lauds the role for its significant contribution to Norway's prosperity and looks forward to leveraging his expertise for another half-decade.

Under Tangen's leadership, the fund has become influential in environmental, social, and corporate governance issues, representing about 1.5% of all listed global stocks. Unconventional and outspoken, Tangen also interacts with top corporate figures via his podcast, having even interviewed Elon Musk, with whom he reportedly clashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)