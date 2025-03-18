Left Menu

Russia Eyes Space Collaborations with US and Elon Musk

Russia sees opportunities for collaboration with the United States, particularly in the space sector, including potential discussions involving Elon Musk. Kirill Dmitriev, appointed by Vladimir Putin as an envoy for international cooperation, acknowledges challenges hindering US-Russia dialogue restoration efforts led by President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:51 IST
Russia Eyes Space Collaborations with US and Elon Musk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is exploring significant avenues for collaboration with the United States, with a special focus on the space sector. President Vladimir Putin's international cooperation envoy highlighted potential talks involving Elon Musk about flying to Mars.

Kirill Dmitriev, appointed last month by Putin as the special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation, expressed optimism despite hurdles impeding dialogue restoration with the US.

Dmitriev pointed out that various forces were attempting to obstruct efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to re-establish constructive dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025