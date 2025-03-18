Russia Eyes Space Collaborations with US and Elon Musk
Russia sees opportunities for collaboration with the United States, particularly in the space sector, including potential discussions involving Elon Musk. Kirill Dmitriev, appointed by Vladimir Putin as an envoy for international cooperation, acknowledges challenges hindering US-Russia dialogue restoration efforts led by President Donald Trump.
Updated: 18-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:51 IST
Russia is exploring significant avenues for collaboration with the United States, with a special focus on the space sector. President Vladimir Putin's international cooperation envoy highlighted potential talks involving Elon Musk about flying to Mars.
Kirill Dmitriev, appointed last month by Putin as the special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation, expressed optimism despite hurdles impeding dialogue restoration with the US.
Dmitriev pointed out that various forces were attempting to obstruct efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to re-establish constructive dialogue between the two nations.
