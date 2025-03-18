Russia Eyes Space Collaborations with US and Elon Musk

Russia is exploring significant avenues for collaboration with the United States, with a special focus on the space sector. President Vladimir Putin's international cooperation envoy highlighted potential talks involving Elon Musk about flying to Mars.

Kirill Dmitriev, appointed last month by Putin as the special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation, expressed optimism despite hurdles impeding dialogue restoration with the US.

Dmitriev pointed out that various forces were attempting to obstruct efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to re-establish constructive dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)