A Fragile Peace: Erdogan's Undefined Path with the Kurds

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party has expressed dissatisfaction over President Erdogan's ruling alliance, which offered no clear steps during Monday's closed-door talks intended to push forward a peace process. This follows Kurdish militants' pledge to disarm after a ceasefire call by Abdullah Ocalan, the Kurdistan Workers' Party's imprisoned leader.

Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, DEM's deputy parliamentary group chair, stated that while the government discussed their position in broad terms, they failed to explicitly address the party's democratic demands. The discussions between DEM, Erdogan's AK Party, and its nationalist ally MHP are part of ongoing efforts to end a conflict that has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, mostly among militants.

Despite the significance of the PKK's disarmament pledge, the Turkish government insists on seeing concrete action before discussing the expansion of Kurdish rights. However, DEM remains committed to peace talks and prioritizes confidence-building measures like improving Ocalan's prison conditions and halting military operations as essential steps forward.

