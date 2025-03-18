Left Menu

A Fragile Peace: Erdogan's Undefined Path with the Kurds

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party criticized President Erdogan's ruling alliance for not offering specific steps during talks aimed at advancing peace. Despite Kurdish militants' pledge to disarm, the government remained vague on addressing democratic demands. Talks will continue amid hopes of improved Kurdish rights in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:53 IST
Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party has expressed dissatisfaction over President Erdogan's ruling alliance, which offered no clear steps during Monday's closed-door talks intended to push forward a peace process. This follows Kurdish militants' pledge to disarm after a ceasefire call by Abdullah Ocalan, the Kurdistan Workers' Party's imprisoned leader.

Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, DEM's deputy parliamentary group chair, stated that while the government discussed their position in broad terms, they failed to explicitly address the party's democratic demands. The discussions between DEM, Erdogan's AK Party, and its nationalist ally MHP are part of ongoing efforts to end a conflict that has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, mostly among militants.

Despite the significance of the PKK's disarmament pledge, the Turkish government insists on seeing concrete action before discussing the expansion of Kurdish rights. However, DEM remains committed to peace talks and prioritizes confidence-building measures like improving Ocalan's prison conditions and halting military operations as essential steps forward.

