Protests Rock Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

The Lok Sabha faced a tumultuous session on Tuesday, as raucous protests erupted from opposition members demanding questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding the Maha Kumbh festival.

Soon after Modi's address, the opposition seized upon the issue, particularly criticizing the omission of the stampede incident that claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Amid ongoing uproar, the House was adjourned for the day. Discourse on demands for grants from the Jal Shakti ministry, initially slated for Tuesday, was deferred, highlighting the legislative gridlock.

