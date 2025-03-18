Left Menu

Corruption Clash: Allegations Shake Madhya Pradesh Political Arena

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar has filed a complaint against Minister Govind Singh Rajput, alleging property accumulation worth crores, prompting a defamation notice. The issue has drawn attention to alleged corruption within the government, linked to a broader 'transport scam' involving massive illegal wealth accumulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:40 IST
Corruption Clash: Allegations Shake Madhya Pradesh Political Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar, has filed a complaint against Minister Govind Singh Rajput. Singhar accuses Rajput of amassing properties worth thousands of crores, allegations that led Rajput to issue a Rs 20 crore defamation notice against him.

Accompanied by fellow Congress legislators, Singhar lodged the complaint with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), shortly after submitting a similar one to the Lokayukta. Accusations include illegal transactions by Rajput and his family, allegedly accumulating vast properties. Singhar criticized the government's action against corruption, targeting only minor offenders.

In response, Rajput, who previously served as the transport minister, reiterated his defamation notice and accused Singhar of corruption and ties with mafias. Meanwhile, past actions against a former transport department constable revealed links between seized assets and the ongoing transport scam investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025