Corruption Clash: Allegations Shake Madhya Pradesh Political Arena

The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar, has filed a complaint against Minister Govind Singh Rajput. Singhar accuses Rajput of amassing properties worth thousands of crores, allegations that led Rajput to issue a Rs 20 crore defamation notice against him.

Accompanied by fellow Congress legislators, Singhar lodged the complaint with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), shortly after submitting a similar one to the Lokayukta. Accusations include illegal transactions by Rajput and his family, allegedly accumulating vast properties. Singhar criticized the government's action against corruption, targeting only minor offenders.

In response, Rajput, who previously served as the transport minister, reiterated his defamation notice and accused Singhar of corruption and ties with mafias. Meanwhile, past actions against a former transport department constable revealed links between seized assets and the ongoing transport scam investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)