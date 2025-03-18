Congress Leadership Gathers for Strategic Discussions
Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, gathered to discuss key organizational issues with state general secretaries and in-charges. The meeting saw participation from senior leaders like K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, focusing on strengthening party operations ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in April.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Top Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Rahul Gandhi, convened with party general secretaries and state in-charges to deliberate on pivotal organizational matters.
The meeting, held at the party's headquarters, was attended by senior figures such as K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reflecting a strategic initiative to fortify the party's internal operations.
This congregational prelude precedes the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad, post-Budget session, indicating a robust planning period for the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action on Social Justice Vacancies
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Gujarat Visit Ahead of Historic AICC Session
Savarkar defamation case: Lucknow court imposes Rs 200 cost on Rahul Gandhi for skipping appearance
Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Visit: A Prelude to Key Congress Deliberations