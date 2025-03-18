Congress Leadership Gathers for Strategic Discussions

Top Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Rahul Gandhi, convened with party general secretaries and state in-charges to deliberate on pivotal organizational matters.

The meeting, held at the party's headquarters, was attended by senior figures such as K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reflecting a strategic initiative to fortify the party's internal operations.

This congregational prelude precedes the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad, post-Budget session, indicating a robust planning period for the party.

