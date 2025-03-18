Left Menu

Congress Leadership Gathers for Strategic Discussions

Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, gathered to discuss key organizational issues with state general secretaries and in-charges. The meeting saw participation from senior leaders like K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, focusing on strengthening party operations ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in April.

Top Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Rahul Gandhi, convened with party general secretaries and state in-charges to deliberate on pivotal organizational matters.

The meeting, held at the party's headquarters, was attended by senior figures such as K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reflecting a strategic initiative to fortify the party's internal operations.

This congregational prelude precedes the upcoming Congress Working Committee meeting on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad, post-Budget session, indicating a robust planning period for the party.

