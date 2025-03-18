Hamas Crisis: Diplomatic Tensions and Military Actions Intensify

Following a significant Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, causing over 400 deaths, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, supported the military action, stating that Hamas left no choice for Israel but to resume its operation against them.

Despite a previous ceasefire, Israel launched a fresh offensive on Tuesday, targeting Hamas sites in its most substantial attack since January. The strikes left many dead and wounded, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Azar criticized Hamas for not releasing hostages or accepting US ceasefire proposals. He also noted the Israeli outreach to India regarding banning Hamas and commented on US airstrikes in Yemen, tying Iran to regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)