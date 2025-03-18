Left Menu

Hamas Crisis: Diplomatic Tensions and Military Actions Intensify

In response to a severe Israeli assault on Gaza, resulting in over 400 deaths, Israel's ambassador to India justified the military action, citing Hamas's refusal to release hostages and reject ceasefire proposals. Diplomatic efforts are urged as tensions rise with regional concerns over Hamas and Houthi rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:44 IST
Hamas Crisis: Diplomatic Tensions and Military Actions Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a significant Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, causing over 400 deaths, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, supported the military action, stating that Hamas left no choice for Israel but to resume its operation against them.

Despite a previous ceasefire, Israel launched a fresh offensive on Tuesday, targeting Hamas sites in its most substantial attack since January. The strikes left many dead and wounded, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Azar criticized Hamas for not releasing hostages or accepting US ceasefire proposals. He also noted the Israeli outreach to India regarding banning Hamas and commented on US airstrikes in Yemen, tying Iran to regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025