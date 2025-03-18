Left Menu

Controversy Over DMK Minister's Remarks on Hindi Speakers in Tamil Nadu

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai accused DMK ministers of belittling North Indians, citing a video of Minister T M Anbarasan mocking Hindi speakers. Annamalai criticized the DMK for promoting negative stereotypes and failing to respect Tamil culture and values, urging focus on more inclusive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:32 IST
Controversy Over DMK Minister's Remarks on Hindi Speakers in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has accused DMK ministers of deriding individuals from northern India. On Tuesday, Annamalai shared an alleged video clip of Tamil Nadu Minister T M Anbarasan, in which he appeared to belittle Hindi speakers, particularly migrant workers, by commenting on their employment in jobs such as cattle rearing and selling 'pani puri'.

The footage, which was reportedly captured during a party event in Chennai, has not been verified yet. In his social media post, Annamalai asserted that DMK's portrayal demeaned the contributions of North Indian laborers who address Tamil Nadu's workforce needs, urging the DMK to uphold Tamil values.

Annamalai also highlighted the NEP 2020 objective of promoting all Indian languages, emphasizing that Tamil medium instruction and learning additional languages would benefit government school students. He criticized the DMK's focus on divisive rhetoric, calling for a more constructive approach benefiting Tamil Nadu's diverse community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025