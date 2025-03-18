Controversy Over DMK Minister's Remarks on Hindi Speakers in Tamil Nadu

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has accused DMK ministers of deriding individuals from northern India. On Tuesday, Annamalai shared an alleged video clip of Tamil Nadu Minister T M Anbarasan, in which he appeared to belittle Hindi speakers, particularly migrant workers, by commenting on their employment in jobs such as cattle rearing and selling 'pani puri'.

The footage, which was reportedly captured during a party event in Chennai, has not been verified yet. In his social media post, Annamalai asserted that DMK's portrayal demeaned the contributions of North Indian laborers who address Tamil Nadu's workforce needs, urging the DMK to uphold Tamil values.

Annamalai also highlighted the NEP 2020 objective of promoting all Indian languages, emphasizing that Tamil medium instruction and learning additional languages would benefit government school students. He criticized the DMK's focus on divisive rhetoric, calling for a more constructive approach benefiting Tamil Nadu's diverse community.

(With inputs from agencies.)