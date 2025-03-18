BJP Walkout Over Holi Violence Sparks Assembly Uproar
BJP MLAs walked out of West Bengal's assembly when Speaker Biman Banerjee denied an adjournment motion over violence incidents during Holi. Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh condemned the violence, while BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, claimed government suppression. Trinamool Congress criticized the BJP for disrupting proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, BJP MLAs exited the West Bengal assembly following Speaker Biman Banerjee's refusal to entertain an adjournment motion addressing alleged violence incidents during Holi celebrations.
The motion, presented by Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, highlighted incidents in Birbhum and across the state, but Banerjee deemed certain terms inappropriate for discussion.
Protesting the decision, BJP lawmakers demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticizing the administration for alleged suppression, while Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of obstructing assembly business.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- West Bengal
- assembly
- walkout
- Holi
- violence
- Speaker
- Biman Banerjee
- Shankar Ghosh
- Suvendu Adhikari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death
Fear and Resilience in Sinaloa: Navigating Life Amid Cartel Violence
Delhi Assembly Speaker Enforces Strict Rules on Suspended MLAs
Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War
Legacy of a Melancholic Romantic: Remembering Jack Vettriano