BJP Walkout Over Holi Violence Sparks Assembly Uproar

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs exited the West Bengal assembly following Speaker Biman Banerjee's refusal to entertain an adjournment motion addressing alleged violence incidents during Holi celebrations.

The motion, presented by Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, highlighted incidents in Birbhum and across the state, but Banerjee deemed certain terms inappropriate for discussion.

Protesting the decision, BJP lawmakers demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticizing the administration for alleged suppression, while Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of obstructing assembly business.

(With inputs from agencies.)