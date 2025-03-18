Ongoing Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Putin Phone Call Update

A highly anticipated phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin commenced at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, according to a White House official statement on Tuesday.

Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, took to social media platform X to update the public, stating that the conversation was still ongoing and progressing smoothly. Initial feedback from the call has been positive.

This diplomatic exchange between two of the world's most powerful leaders is closely watched, reflecting the complexities and importance of U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)