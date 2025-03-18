Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Clean Voter Lists: EC to Link Aadhaar with Voter ID

The Congress party welcomes the Election Commission's decision to collaborate with UIDAI for cleaning up voter lists by linking Aadhaar with voter IDs. The move acknowledges Congress's allegations of duplicate voters. The party insists on ensuring voter rights and data privacy throughout the process.

The Congress party has lauded the Election Commission's decision to work with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to clean up electoral rolls by linking Aadhaar with voter identification cards. This decision comes as an acknowledgment of the party's long-standing allegations regarding the presence of fake or duplicate voter entries.

In response to concerns about the integrity of electoral lists, the Congress stated it supports this constructive approach but emphasized the necessity of robust safeguards to protect citizens' right to vote and privacy. The party insists that no legitimate voter is disenfranchised during this process.

Involved stakeholders, including political parties, are urged to engage with the Electoral Commission, which has promised to abide by existing laws and Supreme Court guidelines as technical consultations are set to begin. The Congress remains vigilant on the issue, attributing significant importance to the credibility of the country's electoral democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

