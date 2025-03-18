Germany's Bold Fiscal Shift: A New Dawn for Defense and Growth

Germany's parliament made a groundbreaking move on Tuesday, approving a massive fiscal expansion to stimulate economic growth and expand military investment, marking a significant departure from decades of fiscal conservatism. The decision, in the Bundestag, offers conservative leader Friedrich Merz a substantial political advantage.

This fiscal strategy comes as Germany and other European nations face mounting pressure to strengthen defenses against a potentially hostile Russia and uncertain U.S. policies. Merz, alongside the Social Democrats (SPD), aims to form a centrist coalition to manage a 500 billion euro fund for infrastructure and relaxed borrowing rules.

While Germany's fiscal reforms have already influenced euro zone yields and the stock market, critics remain concerned. The reforms, equated to a historic shift since German reunification, demand further structural adjustments to secure sustainable economic growth and maintain Germany's AAA rating.

