Global Diplomacy: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogues at Raisina 2025

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met British NSA Jonathan Powell, discussing bilateral and global security issues at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. The Raisina Dialogue serves as a critical platform for geopolitical discussion.

In additional meetings, Jaishankar conversed with counterparts from Nepal, Thailand, Luxembourg, Maldives, and several other nations, addressing diverse topics from UN reform to maritime connectivity. These interactions underscore the role of international cooperation in resolving contemporary global challenges.

Jaishankar also engaged with IAEA's Rafael Mariano Grossi on nuclear safety, highlighting strides in non-proliferation. Meanwhile, talks with Elmer Schialer Salcedo of Peru focused on expanding bilateral political and economic partnership through information exchange agreements.

