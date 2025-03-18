Global Diplomacy: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogues at Raisina 2025
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with international counterparts during the Raisina Dialogue 2025. Meeting with officials from the UK, Luxembourg, Maldives, and more, Jaishankar addressed bilateral, regional, and global issues, emphasizing nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and cooperation across various sectors including health, education, and infrastructure.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met British NSA Jonathan Powell, discussing bilateral and global security issues at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. The Raisina Dialogue serves as a critical platform for geopolitical discussion.
In additional meetings, Jaishankar conversed with counterparts from Nepal, Thailand, Luxembourg, Maldives, and several other nations, addressing diverse topics from UN reform to maritime connectivity. These interactions underscore the role of international cooperation in resolving contemporary global challenges.
Jaishankar also engaged with IAEA's Rafael Mariano Grossi on nuclear safety, highlighting strides in non-proliferation. Meanwhile, talks with Elmer Schialer Salcedo of Peru focused on expanding bilateral political and economic partnership through information exchange agreements.
