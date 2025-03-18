Left Menu

Chief Justice Roberts Defends Judicial Independence Amid Trump's Impeachment Call

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts reprimanded President Trump for suggesting impeachment as a response to a court dispute. Roberts emphasized the established review process for disagreements. Trump's call for impeachment followed a judge's order halting the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, which Trump linked to historical legal precedent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:53 IST
Chief Justice Roberts Defends Judicial Independence Amid Trump's Impeachment Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare public statement, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts censured President Donald Trump for proposing the impeachment of a federal judge over a legal disagreement. Roberts reiterated that impeachment is not a solution for disputes with judicial decisions, pointing to the established appellate review process for such matters.

The statement was in response to Trump's criticism of Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who recently issued a ruling against the Trump administration's attempt to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. Trump argued that his actions were backed by the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a seldom-used law historically invoked during wartime.

Roberts' rebuke recalls an incident from 2018 when he upheld the judiciary's independence amid Trump's previous attacks. Trump, who labeled the judge an "Obama judge," has consistently challenged judicial rulings that oppose his administration's policies, raising concerns about the separation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025