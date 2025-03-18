Chief Justice Roberts Defends Judicial Independence Amid Trump's Impeachment Call
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts reprimanded President Trump for suggesting impeachment as a response to a court dispute. Roberts emphasized the established review process for disagreements. Trump's call for impeachment followed a judge's order halting the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, which Trump linked to historical legal precedent.
In a rare public statement, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts censured President Donald Trump for proposing the impeachment of a federal judge over a legal disagreement. Roberts reiterated that impeachment is not a solution for disputes with judicial decisions, pointing to the established appellate review process for such matters.
The statement was in response to Trump's criticism of Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who recently issued a ruling against the Trump administration's attempt to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. Trump argued that his actions were backed by the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a seldom-used law historically invoked during wartime.
Roberts' rebuke recalls an incident from 2018 when he upheld the judiciary's independence amid Trump's previous attacks. Trump, who labeled the judge an "Obama judge," has consistently challenged judicial rulings that oppose his administration's policies, raising concerns about the separation of powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
