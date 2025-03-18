Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Helsinki Visit: Calling for European Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks

During his visit to Helsinki, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for Europe to participate in peace talks on Ukraine. Meanwhile, discussions continued between the U.S. and Russia regarding a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. Zelenskiy plans to meet with Finland's leaders and explore military cooperation opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:05 IST
HELSINKI, March 18 – As President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Helsinki, he stressed the importance of including Europe in peace negotiations regarding the Ukraine conflict. His comments came against the backdrop of a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing a potential ceasefire.

Zelenskiy declared on Telegram, 'Europe must be at the negotiating table,' underscoring the significance of collective European security decisions. During his visit, he will meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb and various arms manufacturers to discuss developing Ukraine's defense industry.

The visit includes discussions with Finland's top officials, emphasizing future defense and security collaborations. Zelenskiy is joined by his wife, Olena Zelenska, who, alongside Finnish first lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will visit schools, highlighting educational ties.

