Left Menu

China's Rising Influence: Shaping Asia's Aid Future

As the U.S. scales back aid, China emerges as a potential key donor in Asia. However, China's focus on infrastructure loans rather than social development leaves gaps in areas like democracy and health. South Korea and Japan could step up but need to increase their aid budgets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:32 IST
China's Rising Influence: Shaping Asia's Aid Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MANILA — In the wake of the United States reducing foreign assistance, experts have identified China as a key player poised to fill the vacuum, though with distinct limitations. Unlike the U.S., China's foreign aid is centered around infrastructure projects, often through loans, avoiding areas such as media freedom and civil rights.

Despite having the world's second-largest economy, China's willingness to embrace a broader development role remains uncertain. Chinese assistance, primarily in non-concessional loans, has declined recently, even as the nation provided around $5.5 billion annually in official development finance to Southeast Asia from 2015 to 2021.

Analysts suggest that while China's focus diverges from U.S. priorities, countries like South Korea and Japan might raise their stakes but would require significant aid budget increases to offset the U.S. retreat. Yet, as China edges toward offering climate finance, its global development role is undoubtedly evolving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025