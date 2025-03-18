Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Condemns Nagpur Violence As Attack on Cultural Heritage

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, emphasizing the importance of India's rich cultural heritage. He spoke against ideologies threatening the nation's culture following clashes in central Nagpur, which injured 34 police officers, urging unity for national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:45 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Condemns Nagpur Violence As Attack on Cultural Heritage
Vijay Kumar Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has strongly condemned the violence that erupted in Nagpur, describing it as an affront to India's rich cultural heritage. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sinha called for unity in embracing and preserving the nation's diverse traditions.

The Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks in response to questions about the incident at Chitnis Park in central Nagpur, where violence flared up on Monday evening. The unrest began after rumors circulated that the holy book of a community was burned during a protest by a right-wing group seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

In the aftermath of the incident, which resulted in injuries to 34 police officers, Sinha urged citizens to distance themselves from divisive ideologies. He stressed the need to work together to make India a proud nation of the 21st century, honoring and celebrating its cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025