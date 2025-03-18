Bihar Deputy CM Condemns Nagpur Violence As Attack on Cultural Heritage

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has strongly condemned the violence that erupted in Nagpur, describing it as an affront to India's rich cultural heritage. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sinha called for unity in embracing and preserving the nation's diverse traditions.

The Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks in response to questions about the incident at Chitnis Park in central Nagpur, where violence flared up on Monday evening. The unrest began after rumors circulated that the holy book of a community was burned during a protest by a right-wing group seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

In the aftermath of the incident, which resulted in injuries to 34 police officers, Sinha urged citizens to distance themselves from divisive ideologies. He stressed the need to work together to make India a proud nation of the 21st century, honoring and celebrating its cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)