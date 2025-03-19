Germany's Historic Vote: A New Dawn for European Defence and Growth

The German parliament's approval of a significant increase in military and economic spending has been hailed as a landmark decision in Europe, particularly by French President Emmanuel Macron. This move is expected to invigorate economic growth and bolster collective defense efforts across the continent.

In a joint press conference in Berlin with the outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Macron commended the Bundestag's historic vote, highlighting its dual benefits for Germany and Europe. He emphasized the potential for enhanced defense capabilities and more robust investments.

The approval marks a pivotal moment signaling a new era in European defense strategy and economic rejuvenation, setting the stage for strengthened collaborations among European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)