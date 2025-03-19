Left Menu

Resumption of Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Gaza Reignite 17-Month War with Hamas

Israel has launched airstrikes on Gaza, breaking a ceasefire with Hamas and leading to the deaths of over 400 Palestinians. Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the strikes, emphasizing more attacks to achieve war goals. The conflict's renewal threatens hostages' fate and raises humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has resumed military operations in Gaza, launching airstrikes that killed over 400 Palestinians, according to local health officials. This sudden violence has shattered a ceasefire that had been in place since January, marking the deadliest episode in the ongoing 17-month conflict with Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized the strikes after Hamas rejected new conditions tied to the ceasefire agreement. Declaring the assault as 'only the beginning,' Netanyahu emphasized an unwavering commitment to dismantle Hamas and release all hostages. The Israeli military has urged civilians to evacuate eastern Gaza, signalling possible ground operations.

The renewed campaign has sparked international concern as aid groups report dwindling resources for Gaza's two million residents. Meanwhile, the U.S. has expressed support for Israel's actions, holding Hamas accountable for the resumed hostilities. Amidst complex geopolitical dynamics, the escalation poses significant implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

