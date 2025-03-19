Zelenskiy Backs U.S. Proposal for Ceasefire on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his support for a U.S. initiative aiming to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. The proposal signifies a step towards de-escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The White House revealed that a conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin led to an agreement for a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine. This agreement serves as a precursor to broader peace negotiations expected to commence immediately.

Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to any proposals fostering a stable and just peace. Following the Putin-Trump dialogue, Zelenskiy discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, crucial European partners for Ukraine. He also highlighted the importance of continuous military assistance from Kyiv's allies in light of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)