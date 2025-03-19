Diplomatic Tensions Soar as France and Algeria Clash Over Deportations

France's plans to deport 60 Algerians have sparked a diplomatic row with Algeria, deepening already strained relations between the two nations. Algeria's Foreign Ministry has rejected a French list of deportees, arguing that it bypasses diplomatic protocols and neglects due process rights for those named.

Tensions have been simmering for decades, exacerbated by France's recent policy shifts and rising conservative forces pushing for stricter immigration controls. The row over deportations comes amid broader disagreements, including historic grievances and geopolitical interests, sending bilateral relations to a historic low.

The controversy is a reflection of ongoing political and economic challenges in Algeria, as well as France's internal political dynamics. Both nations are entangled in a web of historical, political, and diplomatic issues that have culminated in the current crisis threatening cooperation on multiple fronts.

