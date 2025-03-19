Putin-Trump Agreement Sparks Ceasefire Hopes in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for a month-long halt on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, in what has been described as a limited ceasefire. While Ukraine signaled its willingness to consider the proposal, the Kremlin refrained from granting the full 30-day pause in hostilities requested by the United States. Experts suggest that Putin might be utilizing the ceasefire period to gain strategic advantages as Russian troops continue their advance in eastern Ukraine.

Following a detailed exchange between Putin and Trump, the White House disclosed that negotiations aimed at achieving a broader peace plan will commence immediately. However, Ukraine's involvement in these discussions remains uncertain. The Kremlin stated that Putin instructed the Russian military to suspend attacks on energy targets after his conversation with Trump, although he expressed concerns that the ceasefire might allow Ukrainian forces to consolidate and rearm.

Further talks on establishing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, and progressing toward a comprehensive peace deal, are set to begin in the Middle East, according to the White House. Despite not confirming Ukraine's participation, the move comes as both Trump and Putin agreed to expedite efforts towards reaching a permanent peace agreement, acknowledging the conflict's massive human and infrastructural toll.

