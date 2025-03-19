Left Menu

Putin-Trump Agreement Sparks Ceasefire Hopes in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin consented to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a limited ceasefire targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The move, part of broader peace talks, raises concerns about giving Ukraine time to regroup. Experts suspect Putin's intentions, as discussions on a wider peace deal begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:46 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for a month-long halt on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, in what has been described as a limited ceasefire. While Ukraine signaled its willingness to consider the proposal, the Kremlin refrained from granting the full 30-day pause in hostilities requested by the United States. Experts suggest that Putin might be utilizing the ceasefire period to gain strategic advantages as Russian troops continue their advance in eastern Ukraine.

Following a detailed exchange between Putin and Trump, the White House disclosed that negotiations aimed at achieving a broader peace plan will commence immediately. However, Ukraine's involvement in these discussions remains uncertain. The Kremlin stated that Putin instructed the Russian military to suspend attacks on energy targets after his conversation with Trump, although he expressed concerns that the ceasefire might allow Ukrainian forces to consolidate and rearm.

Further talks on establishing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, and progressing toward a comprehensive peace deal, are set to begin in the Middle East, according to the White House. Despite not confirming Ukraine's participation, the move comes as both Trump and Putin agreed to expedite efforts towards reaching a permanent peace agreement, acknowledging the conflict's massive human and infrastructural toll.

