Decades-Old Mystery: New JFK Assassination Files Released by Trump

President Donald Trump has released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This move fulfills his campaign promise to enhance transparency surrounding the event. Despite skepticism from experts about new revelations, the documents raise expectations of more insights into the case.

Updated: 19-03-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to enhance transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump has released a vast collection of documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This disclosure adheres to Trump's campaign pledge of providing more clarity on the Texas event that shocked the world.

The release follows a directive Trump issued shortly after assuming office, prompting a flurry of activity in federal agencies. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered thousands of new documents, leading the Justice Department to expedite reviews by lawyers handling sensitive national-security matters.

Although expectations are high, experts like Larry Sabato caution that the new information may not alter the established narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Nonetheless, the potential revelations within the documents have stirred public and academic interest, particularly concerning Oswald's activities prior to the assassination.

