Decades-Old Mystery: New JFK Assassination Files Released by Trump

In a significant move to enhance transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump has released a vast collection of documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This disclosure adheres to Trump's campaign pledge of providing more clarity on the Texas event that shocked the world.

The release follows a directive Trump issued shortly after assuming office, prompting a flurry of activity in federal agencies. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered thousands of new documents, leading the Justice Department to expedite reviews by lawyers handling sensitive national-security matters.

Although expectations are high, experts like Larry Sabato caution that the new information may not alter the established narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Nonetheless, the potential revelations within the documents have stirred public and academic interest, particularly concerning Oswald's activities prior to the assassination.

