Decades-Old Mystery: New JFK Assassination Files Released by Trump
President Donald Trump has released thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This move fulfills his campaign promise to enhance transparency surrounding the event. Despite skepticism from experts about new revelations, the documents raise expectations of more insights into the case.
In a significant move to enhance transparency, U.S. President Donald Trump has released a vast collection of documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This disclosure adheres to Trump's campaign pledge of providing more clarity on the Texas event that shocked the world.
The release follows a directive Trump issued shortly after assuming office, prompting a flurry of activity in federal agencies. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered thousands of new documents, leading the Justice Department to expedite reviews by lawyers handling sensitive national-security matters.
Although expectations are high, experts like Larry Sabato caution that the new information may not alter the established narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Nonetheless, the potential revelations within the documents have stirred public and academic interest, particularly concerning Oswald's activities prior to the assassination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Police registers FIR against real estate firm Ansal Group for cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, organised crime: Official.
Uttar Pradesh Police Charge Ansal Group With Fraud and Conspiracy
CM Reddy Calls Out Political Conspiracy Over Caste Survey Data
National Archives of India Celebrates 135th Foundation Day with Exhibition on Architectural Heritage
Delhi Court Indicts Sharjeel Imam: Catalyst of a Larger Conspiracy