Unveiling the JFK Assassination Files: A Step Toward Transparency

President Donald Trump's administration has released classified documents pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This action follows Trump's campaign promise to bolster transparency regarding the historic event.

The digital documents, downloadable from the National Archives website, shed light on the geopolitical tensions during that era. They detail the implications of the U.S.-Soviet Cold War relationship and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, while also documenting Lee Harvey Oswald's activities in the Soviet Union leading up to the assassination.

Despite the release, experts like Harvard historian Fredrik Logevall urge caution, noting that while the documents are valuable, they may not radically alter the existing understanding of Kennedy's assassination. Meanwhile, President Trump has also vowed to declassify materials related to the assassinations of figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)