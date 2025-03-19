Nagpur Turmoil: Families Left in Shock as Violence Hits Home

Relatives in violence-stricken Nagpur are grappling with the grim reality of their loved ones being hospitalized following recent clashes. Imran Ansari is particularly distraught over his brother Irfan's critical condition after he ventured near the Nagpur railway station, a zone disrupted by violence.

Similarly, 17-year-old Raza Younas Khan lies critically injured in the hospital, leaving his family puzzled over the circumstances that led to his injuries. As violence unfolded in Nagpur's Mahal area during a protest concerning Aurangzeb's tomb, families like Khan's are left in shock.

Amid the turmoil, affected families face the dual challenge of tending to their injured members while piecing together the incidents leading to their current plight. The focus remains on medical care, as most have yet to pursue official complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)