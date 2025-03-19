Nagpur Turmoil: Families Left in Shock as Violence Hits Home
In Nagpur, families of violence-hit areas are trying to comprehend how their loved ones, like Irfan Ansari and Raza Younas Khan, ended up hospitalized with severe injuries. The violence erupted amidst protests over Aurangzeb's tomb's removal, leaving families focused on treatment rather than filing police complaints.
- Country:
- India
Relatives in violence-stricken Nagpur are grappling with the grim reality of their loved ones being hospitalized following recent clashes. Imran Ansari is particularly distraught over his brother Irfan's critical condition after he ventured near the Nagpur railway station, a zone disrupted by violence.
Similarly, 17-year-old Raza Younas Khan lies critically injured in the hospital, leaving his family puzzled over the circumstances that led to his injuries. As violence unfolded in Nagpur's Mahal area during a protest concerning Aurangzeb's tomb, families like Khan's are left in shock.
Amid the turmoil, affected families face the dual challenge of tending to their injured members while piecing together the incidents leading to their current plight. The focus remains on medical care, as most have yet to pursue official complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies
Chhattisgarh Congress vs. ED: Protests Erupt in Raipur
Escalating Tensions: Farmer Leaders and Punjab Police Clash Ahead of Protest
Jamia protest: Delhi HC stays suspension of several students for protesting in university campus without prior permission.
Delhi High Court Intervenes in Jamia Student Protest Suspension