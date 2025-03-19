Trump's Surprising Approval Towards Canadian Liberals: A Political Shift?
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a surprising preference for the Canadian Liberal Party in the upcoming election, despite imposing tariffs on Canada. Trump believes Liberals are easier to deal with compared to Conservatives. With Poilievre as a strong conservative contender, the Liberals are attempting a comeback under Mark Carney.
In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed indifference towards the outcome of the upcoming Canadian election, even showing a preference for the Liberal Party. He stated on Fox News that dealing with liberals might be easier than conservatives, despite his aggressive policies toward Canada.
During his interview on "The Ingraham Angle," Trump was questioned about his treatment of Canada potentially benefiting the Liberals. Trump nonchalantly indicated that a liberal victory would not bother him, dismissing concerns about a potentially hostile government if the Liberals win.
The Liberals, having recently replaced Justin Trudeau with Mark Carney, are clawing back against the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre. As both parties vie for dominance, Poilievre's Conservative profile is being labeled as Trump-like by Liberal ads, suggesting tensions may rise between Canada and the U.S. irrespective of the election's outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mark Carney: Canada's Steady Hand Amidst Trade Tensions
Mark Carney: The Outsider Eyeing Canada's Prime Minister Role
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects Canada and the US to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future, reports AP.
Mark Carney: From Banker to Canada's Prime Minister
Mark Carney's Meteoric Rise: From Banker to Canadian Prime Minister