Trump's Surprising Approval Towards Canadian Liberals: A Political Shift?

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed indifference towards the outcome of the upcoming Canadian election, even showing a preference for the Liberal Party. He stated on Fox News that dealing with liberals might be easier than conservatives, despite his aggressive policies toward Canada.

During his interview on "The Ingraham Angle," Trump was questioned about his treatment of Canada potentially benefiting the Liberals. Trump nonchalantly indicated that a liberal victory would not bother him, dismissing concerns about a potentially hostile government if the Liberals win.

The Liberals, having recently replaced Justin Trudeau with Mark Carney, are clawing back against the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre. As both parties vie for dominance, Poilievre's Conservative profile is being labeled as Trump-like by Liberal ads, suggesting tensions may rise between Canada and the U.S. irrespective of the election's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)