Left Menu

Trump's Surprising Approval Towards Canadian Liberals: A Political Shift?

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a surprising preference for the Canadian Liberal Party in the upcoming election, despite imposing tariffs on Canada. Trump believes Liberals are easier to deal with compared to Conservatives. With Poilievre as a strong conservative contender, the Liberals are attempting a comeback under Mark Carney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:24 IST
Trump's Surprising Approval Towards Canadian Liberals: A Political Shift?
Donald Trump

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed indifference towards the outcome of the upcoming Canadian election, even showing a preference for the Liberal Party. He stated on Fox News that dealing with liberals might be easier than conservatives, despite his aggressive policies toward Canada.

During his interview on "The Ingraham Angle," Trump was questioned about his treatment of Canada potentially benefiting the Liberals. Trump nonchalantly indicated that a liberal victory would not bother him, dismissing concerns about a potentially hostile government if the Liberals win.

The Liberals, having recently replaced Justin Trudeau with Mark Carney, are clawing back against the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre. As both parties vie for dominance, Poilievre's Conservative profile is being labeled as Trump-like by Liberal ads, suggesting tensions may rise between Canada and the U.S. irrespective of the election's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025