Political Turf War: Opposition Accuses Government of Undermining Police
The UDF has criticized the ruling Left government for allegedly undermining police morale through strategic officer transfers in Thalassery, Kannur. This move follows recent tensions involving CPI(M) and RSS workers. The matter was raised in the Assembly but was not allowed adjournment for detailed discussion, leading to an opposition walkout.
The UDF has accused the ruling Left government of eroding police confidence by transferring officers in Thalassery, Kannur, following a conflict involving CPI(M) workers during a temple festival.
In the Assembly, the opposition sought to discuss this matter by submitting an adjournment notice, but it was rejected by Speaker A N Shamseer, who deemed it lacking public importance and urgency.
This led to accusations from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who alleged that the government was avoiding the issue for convenience. Following the denial, the opposition staged a walkout, protesting perceived violations of House precedents.
