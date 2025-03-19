Political Turf War: Opposition Accuses Government of Undermining Police

The UDF has accused the ruling Left government of eroding police confidence by transferring officers in Thalassery, Kannur, following a conflict involving CPI(M) workers during a temple festival.

In the Assembly, the opposition sought to discuss this matter by submitting an adjournment notice, but it was rejected by Speaker A N Shamseer, who deemed it lacking public importance and urgency.

This led to accusations from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who alleged that the government was avoiding the issue for convenience. Following the denial, the opposition staged a walkout, protesting perceived violations of House precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)