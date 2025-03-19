Left Menu

Controversy in Indonesia: Military Law Revisions Stir Concerns

Indonesian rights groups urged parliament to reject proposed changes to military laws. They argue the revisions, set for approval, would hark back to military dominance of the past and create legal uncertainties. The government defends the changes, claiming they incorporate concerns and mandate military resignations before assuming civilian roles.

On Wednesday, Indonesian rights groups pressed parliament to deny significant revisions to military laws, warning of a potential return to military dominance and heightened legal ambiguities. The legislation is slated for approval on Thursday following house committee endorsement. The changes facilitate military personnel occupying civilian roles — a proposal sparking anticipated protests.

The Legal Aid Institute criticizes the revisions, likening them to the Suharto era's military supremacy in civilian sectors. Deputy Chair Arif Maulana termed it a 'legislative crime' threatening democracy. In contrast, President Prabowo Subianto, who has broadened military roles since his tenure began, claims the bill addresses concerns by mandating military resignations before transitioning to civilian capacities.

A lawmaker reported additional agencies where active soldiers could serve, including the Attorney General's Office. This sparked opposition fears of compromised legal transparency and potential violence. Amnesty International's Usman Hamid echoed concerns about power abuse and human rights violations. Government promises to maintain civil supremacy seek to assuage these apprehensions. Vigilance in monitoring the law's implementation is urged.

