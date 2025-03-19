Telangana's Vision 2050: Pioneering a Sustainable Future
Telangana's 2025-26 budget prioritizes technology, infrastructure, and environment, aiming for Hyderabad's pollution-free transformation. The state's 'Mega Master Plan 2050' envisions a trillion-dollar economy, major welfare investments, and inclusive development. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka calls for collective efforts to foster economic and social advancement.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal assembly session, Telangana's Deputy Chief and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka unveiled the 2025-26 budget, emphasizing technology, transport, infrastructure, and environmental conservation. A key highlight is the Musi Riverfront Development, part of the 'Mega Master Plan 2050,' poised to transform Hyderabad into a pollution-free, global standard city.
Vikramarka detailed the strategic roadmap, projecting a dramatic expansion of Telangana's economy from $200 billion to a trillion dollars within a decade. The budget outlines a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with significant allocations to various welfare departments, reflecting the state's commitment to equitable growth.
Accompanied by Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, Vikramarka stressed that the outlined policies are not mere fiscal plans but comprehensive frameworks for economic stability and social justice. Urging collective action, he called upon assembly members to support the inclusive initiatives aimed at securing a prosperous and sustainable future for all citizens of Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Activist Medha Patkar's Controversial Hyderabad Visit: A Clash of Rights and Regulations
Casagrand Expands Footprint in Hyderabad with Major Residential Projects
Coal India and IIT Hyderabad Launch Centre for Clean Coal Energy
Coal India and IIT Hyderabad Collaborate to Establish Centre for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero
Telangana govt opens new state guesthouse at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad