Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Israeli government's airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in over 400 civilian deaths. She accused Israel of showing disregard for humanity and criticized western powers for their potential complicity. Gandhi expressed solidarity with Palestinians, praising their resilience amid suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:15 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the ''cold-blooded'' murder of over 400 civilians by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, stating it reveals a lack of humanity from the Israeli government.

She criticized western powers for their possible complicity in what she termed a genocide against the Palestinian people, noting that global citizens with a conscience, including some Israelis, recognize this.

The strikes, ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shattered a previous ceasefire and predominantly targeted women and children, provoking Gandhi's call to stand in solidarity with the resilient spirit of the Palestinians.

