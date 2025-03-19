Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the ''cold-blooded'' murder of over 400 civilians by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, stating it reveals a lack of humanity from the Israeli government.

She criticized western powers for their possible complicity in what she termed a genocide against the Palestinian people, noting that global citizens with a conscience, including some Israelis, recognize this.

The strikes, ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shattered a previous ceasefire and predominantly targeted women and children, provoking Gandhi's call to stand in solidarity with the resilient spirit of the Palestinians.

