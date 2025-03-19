Left Menu

Patra Urges Congress Leaders to Support Tharoor's Diplomatic Stance

BJP's Sambit Patra implores Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to laud Shashi Tharoor's diplomatic approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Tharoor, acknowledging a past critique, praised India's unique positioning in fostering relations with both nations involved in the ongoing war since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:21 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to bridge political divides amidst international tension, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra urged Congress figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to endorse fellow Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's stance on India's diplomacy regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Patra highlighted Tharoor's vast experience with the United Nations as a testament to his understanding of global diplomacy.

Tharoor, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, admitted to revising his earlier criticism of India's diplomatic approach. He acknowledged India's strategic position, allowing it to maintain amicable ties with both Russia and Ukraine. Tharoor reflected on his 2022 parliamentary speech criticizing India's position on the invasion, recognizing his changed perspective as evidence of a pragmatic diplomatic policy.

The conflict, initiated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has seen various international efforts for resolution, notably involving dialogues between the U.S. and Russian leaders. Meanwhile, Patra emphasized that Congress should draw lessons from Tharoor's approach instead of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy, which aims for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

