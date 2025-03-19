Left Menu

Maharashtra Council Stands with Neelam Gorhe Amid Opposition's Claims

The Maharashtra Legislative Council passed a resolution showing confidence in Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe after her remarks against Uddhav Thackeray faced Opposition criticism. Despite objections and a brief adjournment, the motion moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar was approved. Previous no-confidence motions against Gorhe were dismissed as procedurally inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:22 IST
The Maharashtra Legislative Council demonstrated its support for Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe by passing a resolution through voice vote. This move comes in response to the Opposition's backlash over Gorhe's comments targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP Member of Legislative Council Pravin Darekar initiated the motion in the Upper House, which was accepted and swiftly passed by Chairperson Ram Shinde, despite objections from Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, who claimed his right to discuss the matter was unjustly denied.

The debate over the resolution led to a temporary 15-minute adjournment. On a prior occasion, Chairperson Shinde had dismissed a no-confidence motion against Gorhe initiated by the Opposition, citing a lack of required legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

