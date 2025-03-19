Hungary's Pride Ban: A Clash of Rights and Politics
Hungary's president has approved a controversial law banning the annual Pride march, causing a stir among human rights groups. This legislation, proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party, has sparked protests and criticism for restricting freedoms. Organizers vowed to continue with plans despite the ban.
In a move that's reignited debates over LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary, President Tamas Sulyok signed a law banning the country's annual Pride march. The legislation, put forth by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party, has drawn criticism from human rights advocates who say it infringes on assembly freedoms.
Protestors took to the streets of Budapest, blocking bridges, following the fast-tracked parliamentary approval of the law. Backers of the measure claim it protects children, yet opponents argue it goes against the European Union's core values. The law also controversially allows police to use facial recognition technology to penalize attendees.
With Hungary's economy under strain and facing a strong political opposition, Orban's administration continues to lean into controversial policies—alienating some EU partners. Regardless, Budapest's mayor and Pride organizers intend to defy the ban and hold this year's event, with plans already set for June 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
