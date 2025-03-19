RSS Gears Up for Centennial Celebrations at High-Stakes Bengaluru Meet

The All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to hold a crucial three-day meeting in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23. The assembly aims to pass significant resolutions and deliberate over RSS's centenary celebrations, as confirmed by the outfit's national publicity head, Sunil Ambekar.

The executive committee will address pertinent topics, including the situation in Bangladesh, and finalize plans for the RSS's 100-year milestone on Vijayadashami. Prominent leaders such as BJP national president J.P. Nadda and general secretary B.L. Santhosh will be present alongside RSS luminaries like Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale, who will share the organization's progress and strategic vision.

The centenary celebration, planned from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026, underscores RSS's widespread influence since its inception in 1925 in Nagpur. Heads of 32 affiliated organizations will attend, including representatives from the BJP, VHP, and other significant groups, to reflect on the organization's impact and outline the path ahead.

