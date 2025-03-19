Congress Strategies: Empowering District Units from Tripura to New Delhi

District presidents of the Congress from Tripura are set to attend a high-level meeting organized by the party's high command in New Delhi on March 27. Asish Kumar Saha, the state Congress chief, revealed these details on Wednesday.

The strategic meeting, scheduled to extend over March 27, 28, and April 3, at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will see presidents of the District Congress Committees from across 15 states joining. The agenda: empowering district units and strategizing around booth-level management for forthcoming elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to spearhead discussions on enhancing booth-level operations, focusing on appointing booth presidents, engaging booth level agents, and refining electoral roll processes. These sessions pave the way for the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

