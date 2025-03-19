Left Menu

Congress Strategies: Empowering District Units from Tripura to New Delhi

District presidents of the Congress from Tripura will converge to discuss organizational empowerment at a key meeting in New Delhi. Led by state chief Asish Kumar Saha, the gathering will focus on strengthening booth-level management and district units' prominence ahead of an AICC session in Ahmedabad.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:47 IST
District presidents of the Congress from Tripura are set to attend a high-level meeting organized by the party's high command in New Delhi on March 27. Asish Kumar Saha, the state Congress chief, revealed these details on Wednesday.

The strategic meeting, scheduled to extend over March 27, 28, and April 3, at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will see presidents of the District Congress Committees from across 15 states joining. The agenda: empowering district units and strategizing around booth-level management for forthcoming elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to spearhead discussions on enhancing booth-level operations, focusing on appointing booth presidents, engaging booth level agents, and refining electoral roll processes. These sessions pave the way for the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

