Congress Champions Women's Rights Ahead of Bihar Polls

In the aftermath of electoral defeats in Maharashtra and Delhi, Congress is now focusing on women voters for the upcoming Bihar elections, emphasizing the importance of the 33% reservation law. Alka Lamba, head of All India Mahila Congress, is vocal in demanding the law's immediate implementation from the BJP-led government.

Lamba accuses the BJP of political maneuvering, pointing out the timing of the law's passage just before the 2024 elections and questioning its delayed enforcement. She highlights the lack of representation for women, who make up half the population, in legislative assemblies.

Lamba vows that if the law is not promptly enacted, women Congress workers will protest across India, starting with Bihar. She underscores Congress's commitment to championing women's rights and criticizes the BJP for failing to ensure women's safety and financial support in Gujarat.

