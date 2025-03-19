Left Menu

Congress Champions Women's Rights Ahead of Bihar Polls

In response to recent election setbacks, Congress is rallying support from women voters by demanding the implementation of the 33% reservation law. Alka Lamba, leading the charge, criticizes the BJP for delaying the law's enforcement and vows to protest, highlighting issues of women's representation and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:03 IST
Congress Champions Women's Rights Ahead of Bihar Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of electoral defeats in Maharashtra and Delhi, Congress is now focusing on women voters for the upcoming Bihar elections, emphasizing the importance of the 33% reservation law. Alka Lamba, head of All India Mahila Congress, is vocal in demanding the law's immediate implementation from the BJP-led government.

Lamba accuses the BJP of political maneuvering, pointing out the timing of the law's passage just before the 2024 elections and questioning its delayed enforcement. She highlights the lack of representation for women, who make up half the population, in legislative assemblies.

Lamba vows that if the law is not promptly enacted, women Congress workers will protest across India, starting with Bihar. She underscores Congress's commitment to championing women's rights and criticizes the BJP for failing to ensure women's safety and financial support in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025