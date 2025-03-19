Left Menu

Judge Shifts Khalil's Case to New Jersey Amidst Controversy

A U.S. judge has transferred Mahmoud Khalil's legal challenge against his arrest to New Jersey. The Columbia University student was detained for participating in pro-Palestinian protests. Judge Jesse Furman acknowledged the Justice Department’s argument about jurisdiction, without ruling on Khalil's bail request.

Updated: 19-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:20 IST
In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has ordered the transfer of the legal challenge filed by Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, against his detention to a federal court in New Jersey.

Khalil, who found himself in the custody of immigration agents following his involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, had contested the legitimacy of his arrest. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, based in Manhattan, sided with the Justice Department's claim regarding jurisdictional issues, moving the case out of New York.

However, Furman refrained from delivering a judgment on Khalil's plea for release on bail, leaving the matter unresolved for now.



