Amtrak CEO Steps Down Amidst Privatization Talks

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner announced his resignation after over four years in the role, amid discussions on potentially privatizing the U.S. passenger railroad. Gardner aims to maintain the administration's trust in Amtrak during this transition. Elon Musk, advising on government downsizing, suggested earlier that privatization might be beneficial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner announced on Wednesday that he will resign after serving over four years at the helm of the U.S. passenger railroad. The move comes at a crucial moment as discussions around the potential privatization of Amtrak gain momentum.

In his statement, Gardner expressed his decision as an effort to maintain 'the full faith and confidence' of the current administration in Amtrak. His departure aligns with Elon Musk's recent comments supporting the idea of privatizing the national railroad service as part of broader government downsizing plans.

With Gardner stepping down, Amtrak finds itself at a crossroads, as governmental and public stakeholders consider the future ownership structure of this critical infrastructure.

