Judge's Order Blocks Deportations, Sparks Clash with Trump Administration

The Trump administration is under scrutiny for potentially breaching a judge's order temporarily halting the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg criticized the administration's national security argument, offering more time for elaboration on the situation.

Boasberg expressed doubts about the administration's compliance with the order, challenging their claims of jeopardizing national security. He extended the deadline amid Trump's impeachment threats, which drew rare criticism from Chief Justice John Roberts.

As deportation flights continued, legal experts raised concerns of a looming constitutional crisis, with the administration arguing violation of executive authority. Boasberg's ruling questioned the application of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, fueling tensions with Trump's government.

