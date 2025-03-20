Controversy Reignites: Disha Salian's Case and Political Ramifications

Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has suggested that recent moves for a CBI investigation into Disha Salian's death may be part of a larger conspiracy. Deshmukh's comments come after Disha's father approached the Bombay High Court seeking an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray.

With upcoming elections in Bihar and Mumbai, political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar, warn against politicizing the case. They assert that political parties may leverage the situation for electoral gain.

In 2023, Mumbai Police established a special investigation team to delve deeper into Salian's death, originally deemed an accidental death. Parallelly, Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, linked to Salian's case, became entwined in political debates, with investigations by Mumbai Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation following its high-profile media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)