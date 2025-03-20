Overnight Strikes: Tragedy in Gaza
Israeli airstrikes overnight have resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, according to medics. The strikes targeted residential areas in several cities including Khan Younis, Rafah, and Beit Lahiya. The grim toll is part of the ongoing conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:25 IST
Israeli airstrikes conducted overnight have claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians across various areas in Gaza, medical officials reported on Thursday.
Among the locations targeted were residential neighborhoods in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, as well as Beit Lahiya in the north.
The death toll continues to rise amidst ongoing tensions and violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli strikes
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Khan Younis
- Rafah
- Beit Lahiya
- conflict
- medics
- violence
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Turn: A Potential Shift in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Aiyar's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Over Rajiv Gandhi's Academic Past and 1962 Indo-China Conflict
Germany Suspends Development Aid Over Rwandan Conflict Role
British Man Jailed for Fighting in Ukraine: A Tale of Conflict and Consequence
U.S. Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine: Conflicting Reports Emerge