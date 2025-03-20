Left Menu

Overnight Strikes: Tragedy in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes overnight have resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, according to medics. The strikes targeted residential areas in several cities including Khan Younis, Rafah, and Beit Lahiya. The grim toll is part of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes conducted overnight have claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians across various areas in Gaza, medical officials reported on Thursday.

Among the locations targeted were residential neighborhoods in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, as well as Beit Lahiya in the north.

The death toll continues to rise amidst ongoing tensions and violence in the region.

