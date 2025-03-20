Left Menu

Farmers' Fury: Punjab Congress Protests Against Government Evictions

Rahul Gandhi joined Punjab Congress MPs to protest against farmer evictions at the Punjab-Haryana borders. MPs condemned the treatment of farmers and accused government officials of violence. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the BJP, urging fair treatment and open discussions on farmers' demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:04 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets Congress MPs from Punjab (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined Punjab Congress Members of Parliament in a protest staged in the Parliament premises. The MPs, including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, voiced strong opposition against the eviction of farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu Borders.

The Congress representatives expressed fierce criticism of both the Punjab and central governments, denouncing the harsh treatment of farmers. Warring did not mince words, stating, "The way atrocities have been done on farmers, I condemn it. The real face of the governments that used to say that we are well-wishers of the farmers has been exposed."

Fingers were pointed at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with allegations of their involvement in the forceful expulsion of farmers. "Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have done the work of beating them (farmers), this should not happen," Warring asserted. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the condemnation, criticizing the BJP-led Central government for its negligence towards farmers.

Yadav, in his address, highlighted the BJP's lack of concern for farmers and stressed the importance of discussing their demands to avoid injustices. "As far as farmers are concerned, the BJP does not care about them...No government anywhere should do injustice to farmers," he emphasized.

Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also condemned both Union and Punjab state governments for their actions against farmers. Protest demonstrations were planned at the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab to oppose what they call "atrocities" against farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

