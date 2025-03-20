Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Punjab Politicians Condemn Crackdown on Protesting Farmers

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar, Congress MP Imran Masood, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, and others criticized the government's actions against protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana borders. They decried the use of force, urging dialogues and condemning political distractions amid farmers' continuing demands for improved policies and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:05 IST
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On Thursday, political leaders across Punjab expressed outrage over the government's tactics against protesting farmers. Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar labeled the actions a conspiracy to defame the agriculturists, alluding to low-level political maneuvers.

Wednesday evening saw Punjab police disband farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu Borders, prompting criticism from Congress MP Imran Masood. He accused the central government of diverting attention to historical trivia while farmers and youth face ongoing struggles.

Further criticism arose from Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding the release of detained farmers and chastising the AAP government for ignoring previously promised MSP mandates. Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and BKU's Rakesh Tikait echoed the condemnation, reflecting on the perceived betrayal and arrest of protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

