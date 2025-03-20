Tensions Escalate as Punjab Politicians Condemn Crackdown on Protesting Farmers

On Thursday, political leaders across Punjab expressed outrage over the government's tactics against protesting farmers. Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar labeled the actions a conspiracy to defame the agriculturists, alluding to low-level political maneuvers.

Wednesday evening saw Punjab police disband farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu Borders, prompting criticism from Congress MP Imran Masood. He accused the central government of diverting attention to historical trivia while farmers and youth face ongoing struggles.

Further criticism arose from Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding the release of detained farmers and chastising the AAP government for ignoring previously promised MSP mandates. Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and BKU's Rakesh Tikait echoed the condemnation, reflecting on the perceived betrayal and arrest of protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)