Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Allahabad HC's Ruling on Sexual Assault

The Allahabad High Court's controversial observation in a sexual assault case stirred nationwide debate. Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma criticized the court's view, urging the National Commission for Women to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the accused in the case face revised charges under a different section of the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:09 IST
Controversy Ignites Over Allahabad HC's Ruling on Sexual Assault
Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court's recent observation has sparked a national debate, after it stated that actions such as 'holding breast' and 'breaking pyjama's string' do not classify as rape. This has drawn criticism from Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, who insists the National Commission for Women should take the issue to the Supreme Court.

Speaking out on the matter, Sharma, also the former Chief of the NCW, emphasized the need for judicial systems to consider the intention behind actions, arguing that such rulings could be detrimental to women and children. She called for increased sensitivity among judges in serious sexual assault cases.

The case in question involves accused individuals, Pawan and Akash, who allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh. Initially charged with attempted rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act, the court has now decreed they should be tried under sections targeting serious sexual assault and attack with intent to disrobe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025