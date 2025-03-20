Controversy Ignites Over Allahabad HC's Ruling on Sexual Assault

The Allahabad High Court's recent observation has sparked a national debate, after it stated that actions such as 'holding breast' and 'breaking pyjama's string' do not classify as rape. This has drawn criticism from Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, who insists the National Commission for Women should take the issue to the Supreme Court.

Speaking out on the matter, Sharma, also the former Chief of the NCW, emphasized the need for judicial systems to consider the intention behind actions, arguing that such rulings could be detrimental to women and children. She called for increased sensitivity among judges in serious sexual assault cases.

The case in question involves accused individuals, Pawan and Akash, who allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh. Initially charged with attempted rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act, the court has now decreed they should be tried under sections targeting serious sexual assault and attack with intent to disrobe.

(With inputs from agencies.)