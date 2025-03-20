Tragic Loss: Former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan Passes Away
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourns the death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan, who was a respected grassroots leader. Khan tragically passed away by suicide at his Tulsibagh residence. The legislative body paid respects with a two-minute silence.
On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan. Khan was known as a true grassroots leader, and Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences to his family.
Khan's death is reported to have been a suicide, occurring at his official residence in Tulsibagh. The news has cast a shadow over the region, marking the loss of a respected political figure.
In his honor, the legislative body observed a two-minute silence, reflecting on Khan's contributions to the community and the political landscape. The tragic event has spurred widespread mourning among his colleagues and constituents.
