Tragic Loss: Former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan Passes Away

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourns the death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan, who was a respected grassroots leader. Khan tragically passed away by suicide at his Tulsibagh residence. The legislative body paid respects with a two-minute silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan. Khan was known as a true grassroots leader, and Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Khan's death is reported to have been a suicide, occurring at his official residence in Tulsibagh. The news has cast a shadow over the region, marking the loss of a respected political figure.

In his honor, the legislative body observed a two-minute silence, reflecting on Khan's contributions to the community and the political landscape. The tragic event has spurred widespread mourning among his colleagues and constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

