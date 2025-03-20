Tragic Loss: Former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan Passes Away

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the death of former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan. Khan was known as a true grassroots leader, and Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Khan's death is reported to have been a suicide, occurring at his official residence in Tulsibagh. The news has cast a shadow over the region, marking the loss of a respected political figure.

In his honor, the legislative body observed a two-minute silence, reflecting on Khan's contributions to the community and the political landscape. The tragic event has spurred widespread mourning among his colleagues and constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)