Political Tussle in Bihar: Nitish Kumar vs. Rabri Devi

In a charged session of Bihar's Legislative Council, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clashed with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Kumar criticized Devi's rise to power, attributing it to her husband, Lalu Prasad. The debate highlighted ongoing tensions and allegations between ruling NDA members and the RJD-led opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:20 IST
Bihar's Legislative Council witnessed intense exchanges as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar engaged in a heated debate with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. The argument centered around Devi's political origins, which Kumar attributed to her husband, Lalu Prasad, who resigned amid a fodder scam investigation in 1997.

The session was marked by fierce allegations from both sides, with Kumar accusing the opposition of ineffectiveness in governance while they retaliated with charges of appeasement and misconduct during the RJD's tenure. The altercation underscored the deep-seated political rivalries and efforts to shift public perception ahead of the upcoming elections.

The session escalated when Minister Ashok Choudhary's remarks on past kidnappings involving senior RJD leaders further inflamed the assembly, leading to calls for decorum. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary urged for the removal of inappropriate language from official records, as the Chairman admonished the opposition for disruption.

