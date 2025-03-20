Left Menu

Rebel Alliance Defies Ceasefire in East Congo

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the AFC rebel alliance in east Congo, declared the group unbound by a ceasefire agreed upon between the Congolese and Rwandan presidents. He also criticized potential minerals-for-security negotiations between Congo and the U.S., stating the Congolese would reject such deals.

Updated: 20-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:29 IST
In a bold stance against recent diplomatic efforts, Corneille Nangaa, leader of the AFC rebel alliance encompassing M23, announced that his group is not obligated to adhere to the ceasefire established during a sudden meeting in Qatar between Congo's and Rwanda's presidents.

Nangaa criticized any forthcoming minerals-for-security agreement between Kinshasa and Washington, asserting that such arrangements would be spurned by the Congolese population.

The remarks underscore the complexities of east Congo's conflict, highlighting the challenges in achieving peace in the region, where resource-rich lands are often at the center of strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

