Karnataka Scandal: Minister Orders Probe into Honey Trap Cases

In a move that underscores the seriousness of recent allegations, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has committed to a thorough investigation into the state's increasing 'honey trap' cases. This announcement came during his address to the legislative assembly on Thursday.

The need to address these incidents, which reportedly involve politicians being blackmailed with compromising videos, has been echoed by several leaders. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna disclosed that 48 such cases have come to light, reflecting a worrying trend.

The discussion, prompted during a budget debate, saw BJP lawmakers alleging that these tactics are being used to sabotage political opponents. One legislator claimed to have been wrongfully accused in a separate case, urging for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)