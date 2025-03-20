Left Menu

Karnataka Scandal: Minister Orders Probe into Honey Trap Cases

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a high-level investigation into honey trap cases, emphasizing the need for action to protect members' reputations. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna revealed 48 people have been blackmailed with videos. The issue was discussed amid allegations and demands for CBI intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:59 IST
Karnataka Scandal: Minister Orders Probe into Honey Trap Cases
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that underscores the seriousness of recent allegations, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has committed to a thorough investigation into the state's increasing 'honey trap' cases. This announcement came during his address to the legislative assembly on Thursday.

The need to address these incidents, which reportedly involve politicians being blackmailed with compromising videos, has been echoed by several leaders. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna disclosed that 48 such cases have come to light, reflecting a worrying trend.

The discussion, prompted during a budget debate, saw BJP lawmakers alleging that these tactics are being used to sabotage political opponents. One legislator claimed to have been wrongfully accused in a separate case, urging for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025